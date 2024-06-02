HONG KONG SAR -
Media OutReach Newswire
- 2 June 2024 - CLP
e
and City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) announced that they have teamed up to install advanced high-efficiency bifacial solar panels across the campus as a one-stop Solar-as-a-Service solution provided by CLP
e
, which promotes the adoption of renewable energy in the University in the most cost-effective way.
