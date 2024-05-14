Advertisement

About Rescence Laboratory

Rescence Laboratory is a leading provider of longevity supplements in Hong Kong. Their primary focus is on developing effective anti-aging solutions that promote and enhance both the healthspan and lifespan of individuals. Rescence Laboratory is committed to addressing all identified hallmarks of aging, targeting the root causes of major health issues.





Pure NMN 15000, Pure RSV Resveratrol 15000, and Pure SPD Spermidine 15000 in extract powder form: Unique in the market, these products offer exceptionally high concentrations of pure extract to ensure maximum absorption and safety for users. Supplement Subscription Services: Rescence Laboratory is the only company in Hong Kong that provides subscription services for their supplements to ensure a steady and consistent supply of healthy supplementation for customers.

User Surveys and Testimonials: Rescence Laboratory conducts regular user surveys to gather genuine testimonials and feedback.

Swiss Manufacturing Standards: All Rescence Laboratory products are manufactured in a SGS certified factory. This certification guarantees that the manufacturing processes adhere to strict quality and safety standards, providing customers with peace of mind regarding the safety of the products.

