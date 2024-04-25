Witnessed by Prof. Chea-su Kee, Head of the PolyU School of Optometry (back row, left) and Mr Timo Kratzer, Head of Lens Product Development at ZEISS Vision Care (back row, right), Mr Kelvin Wong, Director of Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship of PolyU (front row, left) and Dr Benjamin Viering, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer of ZEISS Vision Care (front row, right) signed the licensing agreement.