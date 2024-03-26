Advertisement

Advertisement

[email protected]

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that two peer-reviewed publications in scientific journals and one research report have been published on its phosphate properties at Lac à l'Orignal, Mirepoix and Bégin-Lamarche in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec."These publications are important because they serve to provide the scientific and industrial community with an understanding of the geological set up of these high purity phosphate layers for the potential expansion of this resource to the benefit of the phosphate and lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") battery industry worldwide," says CEO John Passalacqua. "High purity Quebec igneous phosphate rock as is found in the Company's properties is believed to be able produce a large quantity of purified phosphoric acid ("PPA") to serve North America's electrification requirements."The three published studies can be found at:Details on First Phosphate's assets in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec, can be found at: https://firstphosphate.com/projects/prized-assets Details on First Phosphate's pilot plant for the purification of Quebec igneous anorthosite can be found at: https://firstphosphate.com/projects/pilot-plant Details on First Phosphate's pilot plant for the manufacture of PPA from Quebec igneous phosphate can be found at: https://firstphosphate.com/projects/ppa-production Details on First Phosphate's strategy for the creation of a fully integrated LFP battery supply chain in North America based on establishing an LFP battery valley in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec can be found at: https://firstphosphate.com/lfp-battery-strategy First Phosphate believes that Quebec igneous anorthosite phosphate rock is an untapped source of high purity phosphate which can potentially be mined and transformed into large quantities of PPA to service North America's need for LFP batteries.First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the LFP battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.Bennett Kurtz, CFOTel: +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advertisement