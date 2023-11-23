Zimbra, Swoosh, SigniFlow, and Access4 Now Available to Crayon Partners

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 23 November 2023 -In an era where the way we work is being redefined, Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, announced the integration of four industry-leading vendors into its productivity portfolio: Zimbra, Swoosh, SigniFlow, and Access4."The future of work has evolved, and our portfolio is advancing right along with it," said Rhonda Robati, EVP Asia Pacific at Crayon. "By bringing these vendors into our portfolio, we're not just equipping partners with tools; we're enabling them to foster a connected and efficient workplace for their customers."Zimbra supports seamless virtual collaboration through its all-encompassing suite for email, calendaring, and file sharing, ensuring professionals stay connected, whether in the office or working remotely. The platform's advanced features, like real-time chat and video conferencing, promises a streamlined communication experience, crucial for the success of today's distributed teams.Addressing the complexities of Microsoft 365 licensing and apps management in the modern workspace, Swoosh offers simplicity and transparency. Swoosh eases license management as it eradicates the cumbersome spreadsheets and inconsistencies often associated with license management."Having grown frustrated with the constant issues and lack of support for apps in Microsoft 365 and maintaining too many Excel spreadsheets to track which clients had which licenses, Swoosh was created" said Adam Clark, CEO at Swoosh "By allowing IT partners to deploy and configure applications for their customers while keeping track of the status and renewal of licensing, Swoosh now enables stronger transparency with each deployment allowing Partners to build valuable services revenue within the Swoosh ecosystem,"In the ever-changing world of business, the role of paper in various processes is diminishing. SigniFlow is at the forefront of this shift, offering its state-of-the-art Digital Signature and Document Automation technologies to streamline document management in this new era of work. These advanced capabilities have been designed with precision to expedite and digitalise document workflows, creating a paperless environment that places productivity at the forefront. This transformation extends well beyond the boundaries of the traditional office space."As we look ahead, we are excited about the prospect of expanding our presence in the Asia-Pacific region with Crayon. Together, we aspire to usher in a new era of digital transformation. Our shared vision is to elevate the standards of efficiency and security in the digital landscape, " said David Saunders, Regional Director APACFurthermore, partners can help their customers elevate their communications with Access4. Its SaaS offerings provide Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT resellers with the tools to effectively provision and support Voice and Unified Communication Solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.Ben Kelly, Head of Acquisition at Access4, remarks about the newly formed partnership: "Crayon's extensive experience in cloud technology and their commitment to providing excellent services to their partners make them the perfect fit for Access4. We have enjoyed good engagement with rhipe partners over the past couple of years, partnering with them to deliver our cloud communications solutions to businesses across the region. We look forward to growing this under Crayon, utilizing our joint efforts to empower more businesses to leverage unified communications and drive their growth through recurring revenue streams.""As the boundaries between office and home continue to blur, Crayon's new productivity stack promises to be a significant enabler to any kind of workplace," added Robati. "We will continue to work towards fostering a cutting-edge, tech-driven productivity ecosystem which our partners and their clients can benefit from."Hashtag: #Crayon

Crayon is a customer-centric innovation and IT services company with over 3,800 team members across 46 countries. We optimize businesses' IT estate to help them innovate with expertise they can trust. Our services create value for companies to thrive today, and scale for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.crayon.com.



