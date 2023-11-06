Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 November 2023 - China's leading CRM provider Sharecrm (Chinese brand name: 紛享銷客) has recently completed a new round of US$30 million financing and officially launched international business expansion. With Hong Kong as the connection point, Sharecrm is establishing an international service team locally, aiming to promote China's best CRM solutions to Hong Kong and the global market.As early as August 2022, Salesforce, the world's leading customer relationship management (CRM) software provider, decided to close its Hong Kong representative office and hand over all sales operations in mainland China and Hong Kong to Alibaba. It can be foreseen that with the withdrawal of Salesforce local service team, the efficiency and quality of service provided to local enterprises in Greater China will inevitably be compromised. At the same time, the attention given to the localization of CRM application will continue to decrease.In recent years, with the development of China's digital economy and the digital transformation of enterprises, Chinese high-tech companies in cloud services, big data, artificial intelligence and other fields have taken advantage of the trend and gradually caught up with the world's leading technology service providers. Sharecrm is one of the most representative companies in this regard. With 12 years of experience in the CRM field, Sharecrm has served more than 6,000 large and medium-sized enterprises and more than 300,000 small and medium-sized enterprise, and has accumulated a large number of experiences in implementing global business operation and management systems for multinational corporations, including nearly a hundred enterprise customers who have switched from Salesforce to Sharecrm.According to data from IDC,It has maintained an annual growth of over 40%, despite the impact of the epidemic over the past three years. In July 2023, Sharecrm announced a US$30 million investment from the Guizhou Innovation Empowerment Big Data Investment Fund. This is the third consecutive year that it has received capital support after receiving investment from CDH Baifu in 2021 and ChinaSoft International in 2022. Prior to this, Sharecrm has also received investment from outstanding investment institutions such as IDG Capital, Northern Light Venture Capital, DCM, Hillhouse Capital, CITIC Private Equity Funds, Kingdee International.With the global political and economic environment becoming increasingly complex, the demand for companies to deeply cultivate customer and market has become stronger. The efficient development of new customers and the value management of existing customers have gradually become the foundation for the survival and development of enterprises. This has also contributed to the further development of platform-based CRMs like Sharecrm. In the past, traditional CRM, which was limited to the customer resource management, sales record management and sales opportunity funnel within sales department, has become outdated. A growth-oriented business platform that is customer-centric and performs value management around the entire customer life cycle is what is needed in the future.While continuing to deepen its operation in mainland China market, Sharecrm officially established Hong Kong representative office in March this year, building an international service team and expanding international partners, with Hong Kong as a connection point to develop markets in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region. After several months of expansion, Sharecrm has successfully signed contracts with enterprise customers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Australia and other regions, cooperated with local agents in Hong Kong, and established fine cooperative relationships with partners such as Huawei Cloud Hong Kong and Kingdee Hong Kong.As global economic growth slows down, cost reduction and efficiency improvement through digital transformation have become a must-have for enterprise development, especially in countries and regions with high labor costs. Meanwhile, with the rapid growth of China's SaaS vendors, the product technology and service capabilities of China's CRM providers have gradually caught up with international technology giants. In addition, China's IT talent cost is more advantageous. Therefore, from the perspective of product capabilities and costs, China's CRM Products and services are more cost-effective. Especially after Salesforce raised price globally in August this year, this advantage has become increasingly obvious.Based on PaaS+AI+connected CRM, at the beginning of product design, Sharecrm comprehensively considers marketing channels, sales models, integration capabilities and other aspects to fully adapt to the needs of enterprises in different countries and regions, supporting enterprises to carry out truly localized operations. It also pays more attention to the system usage habits of local users and the business processes of local enterprises. After years of experience in serving multinational corporations in the implementation of CRM systems, Sharecrm has been able to meet most of the CRM system application needs of companies operating in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and even the entire Asia-Pacific market.. Sharecrm has now established a local service team and cooperated with local service agents in Hong Kong, and will fully mobilize the industry service teams in Shenzhen and Guangdong, as well as remote online service teams in Beijing and Guizhou, to be able to provide services based on customer needs and cost considerations, to flexibly provide multi-lingual, efficient and high-quality local and remote implementation services.. In response to security compliance issues that most enterprises are concerned about, Sharecrm has passed ISO27701 and other information security series certifications, and has formulated privacy agreements in line with global user usage, and has the ability to support enterprise GDPR compliance management. Enterprise users can ensure the data security and at the same time better implement data compliance regulations, such as obtaining customer data authorization through email.In addition to deploying three data centers in mainland China, Sharecrm has also deployed availability zones in the Frankfurt data center in Germany, and is working with Huawei Cloud to prepare for the deployment of the Hong Kong data center. In the future, it will continue to build data centers in Southeast Asia and North America to help customers reduce regulatory risks and comprehensively ensure its data security. In terms of access speed and experience, which enterprises focus on, Sharecrm has deployed access services in major global networks such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and Washington, and enabled global CDN acceleration to ensure the stability and speed of international access performance for global users.As China's #1 CRM brand, Sharecrm has officially entered the international market based in Hong Kong. About ShareCRM

Headquartered in Beijing, Sharecrm currently has 13 direct branches in mainland China and Hong Kong, and marketing service centers in more than 50 cities nationwide. There are more than 1,200 employees and over 300 product R&D team members, for excellent SaaS enterprise with perfect R&D, implementation, and delivery capabilities.



ShareCRM is characterized by connected CRM, connects business, people, and systems to achieve customer-centric, efficient collaboration within an enterprise and upstream and downstream business. ShareCRM provides in-depth industrialized product solutions for large and medium-sized enterprises in high-tech, modern enterprise services, FMCG, agriculture and animal husbandry, large-scale manufacturing, and other industries. Its aim is to help enterprises achieve sustainable growth through the integration of marketing, sales, and service.



Since being established in 2011, Sharecrm has received investment from excellent investment institutions such as IDG Capital, Northern Light Venture Capital, DCM, Hillhouse Capital, CITIC Private Equity Funds, Kingdee International, and CDH Baifu. In addition, Sharecrm provides digital growth services for more than 6,000 large and medium-sized enterprises, such as Digital China, Kingsoft Cloud, CC.China, 3M, Zhende Medical, OPPLE, Orion, Muyuan, and Genki Forest.



