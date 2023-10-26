Partnering with X-PITCH 2023

- AIOX Apex Angel Fund (AIOX) has stepped out of the shadows, revealing a new venture fund aimed at supporting founders in deeptech and web3. Partnering with the highly anticipated X-PITCH 2023, a global deeptech startup competition, AIOX has entered into a strategic alliance to accelerate the adoption of technology across a broad spectrum of industries.



Marc Lin, Chairman of AIOX

"We see immense potential in partnering with X-PITCH. Through X-PITCH's platform, we want to connect with highly technical founders who are not already within our networks," said Marc Lin, Chairman of AIOX. "Our goal is not only to invest but also to actively support and nurture startups that have the potential to revolutionize industries through deep tech advancements."



While the primary focus of the capital will be on startups in deeptech and web3, the firm remains open to exploring investments in other categories as well. During its stealth phase, the team has already made investments across a diverse range of sectors. "We have portfolio companies in real estate, fintech, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, sharing economy, art and content IPs," Lin added.



In a recent strategic move, AIOX made significant strides into the content (IP) landscape by leading a substantial investment in Singapore's XM Studio, consequently becoming its largest shareholder. "Our investment in XM Studio marks our first step in creating a robust content ecosystem where technologies of our portfolio companies can be commercialized through real world use-cases," said Lin. "We believe having exclusive access to the right IPs can be very powerful in driving new consumer trends."



About AIOX Apex Angel Fund

AIOX Apex Angel Fund is led and advised by international multi-disciplinary professionals, aiming to be the world's most influential angel innovation fund. The team has decades of experience in managing corporation and public listing of corporates in various industries, including real estate, finance, manufacturing, blockchain, energy, biotechnology, marketing technology, sharing economy businesses, etc. AIOX is well-equipped in coaching and assisting new ventures in achieving accelerated growth for their businesses. Official website: www.aiox.group



About X-PITCH

Hosted by XCEL NEXT and co-organized by top organizations from 11 economies, X-PITCH is a landmark startup event in Asia, and probably the most challenging pitch contest in the world. Known as the X Games for Startups, founders go through a series of pitch challenges to win investments, awards and exposure. Over the past four editions, the contest has been held in skyscraper elevators, self-driving cars, and MRT. This year, the event will take place on the Singapore River, where startups will be pitching on the iconic bumboats. Official website: www.xpitch.io

