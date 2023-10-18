Record 23,000+ global companies – including listed companies worth over two thirds of market capitalization – reported environmental data through CDP in 2023

CDP and the IFRS Foundation announced at COP27 that CDP will incorporate the International Sustainability Standard Board's (ISSB) IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures Standard [IFRS S2] into its global environmental disclosure platform from 2024, in a major step towards delivering a comprehensive global baseline for capital markets through the adoption of ISSB standards.

Sherry Madera started her role as the new Chief Executive Officer of CDP on 3 October 2023.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), published its monthly bulletin on 5 October 2023, in which it reported that 2023 is on track to be the warmest year on record

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 October 2023 - Companies are reporting their environmental data in record numbers, with over 23,000 companies - including listed companies worth US$67 trillion (over 66% of global market capitalization) - disclosing through CDP in 2023, with the urgency for global climate action clear in what is set to be the warmest year on record.This represents a 24% increase in the number of companies that disclosed in 2022 and an increase of over 300% through CDP, the global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions, since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015.The positive global trend for corporate transparency and accountability continues, with companies disclosing through CDP based across the world, representing many tens of thousands of subsidiaries and divisions, and hundreds of thousands of facilities.Most countries have seen growth in the number of disclosing companies, including a considerable increase in Asia, where the Republic of Korea and Cambodia more than doubled the number of disclosing companies since the previous year. The USA, China and Japan continue to make up the top three disclosing countries.However, while reporting in three key areas has increased – on climate change, water security and deforestation – only 1% of companies reported on all three areas, underlining the need to enable better disclosure on nature.City, state and region disclosure has so far reached over 1,100 in close to 100 countries. Reflecting the global reach of CDP's sub-national work, this covers cities from Austin to Auckland, and states and regions in each continent - such as Latin America, where nearly 90% of the Brazilian Amazon is covered by regions reporting to CDP. CDP-ICLEI Track, the world's leading climate reporting platform for cities, and CDP's disclosure platform for states and regions remain open for 2023 disclosure.As the global landscape of mandatory disclosure expands, CDP is committed to align with the global baseline of climate-related financial disclosures delivered through the ISSB Standards to support companies and reduce the reporting burden, and ensuring investors and regulators have access to the data they need across regions and regulatory requirements.Already aligned with the TCFD recommendations, CDP's 2024 questionnaire will align with the ISSB's climate disclosure standard (IFRS S2) and from next year will start to reflect the TNFD framework, encouraging more companies to report across both climate and nature matters. CDP has also committed to reflecting the SEC's upcoming climate disclosure rule and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards in its disclosure systemHashtag: #CDP #ENVIRONMENTALDISCLOSURE

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $136 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 24,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization - and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.



