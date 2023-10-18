Organised by the Embassy of France in Singapore, and co-presented by Alliance Française de Singapour, Shaw Organisation and The Projector.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 October 2023 – Mark your calendars from 9th to 21st November 2023 as the vOilah! French Film Festival returns in Singapore, boasting its biggest lineup yet. With a curation of 38 films that capture the essence of French cinema, the 39edition promises an unforgettable journey through the realms of cinematic storytelling. Film enthusiasts can immerse in a diverse array of genres catering to every cinematic palate, from thought-provoking documentaries to thrilling blockbusters, including 16 family-friendly titles presented with a younger audience in mind."The vOilah! French Film Festival, deeply embedded in Singapore's cultural landscape as the longest running foreign film festival here, continues to celebrate the enduring success of the bilateral relations between both nations", said the Ambassador of France to Singapore, Ms Minh-Di Tang. "This year, we are also enthusiastic about showcasing a thoughtfully curated selection of truly captivating stories that spotlight pressing environmental issues. Through these films, we aim to foster essential dialogues about our environment, inspiring positive change."In a significant stride towards global awareness, the 39edition of the vOilah! French Film Festival is taking a bold initiative to promote environmental consciousness — a cause that resonates deeply with audiences in both France and Singapore. A dedicated segment will spotlight this critical issue, aiming to raise awareness and spark important conversations about climate change.The festival kicks off with the highly anticipated(Le Règne Animal), directed by Thomas Cailley. Premiering as the opening film of the esteemed Un Certain Regard section at the 76Cannes Film Festival, this compelling tale stars Roman Duris, Paul Kircher, and Adele Exarchopoulos. Following the journey of protagonist François and his son Emile, the film unfolds in a world besieged by a mysterious plague that mutates humans into animals. This dystopian tale serves as a powerful metaphor, depicting a world ravaged by humanity's actions."We are deeply honoured to renew our partnership with the Embassy of France for the 39edition of the vOilah! French Film Festival, enabling us to once again bring the latest French films to the wider audience through our theatres," shared Christopher Shaw, Senior Vice-president at Shaw Organisation. "This year, our added focus on environmental issues demonstrates that cinema serves as a powerful medium for sparking vital conversations and driving meaningful change."Other key screenings in the segment include(Vivant) by Yann Arthus-Bertrand, a documentary exploring France's biodiversity, andby Just Philippot, a thrilling tale of survival amidst a deadly acid storm.Highlighting the pinnacle of French cinema, the festival will present(Les Trois Mousquetaires: D'Artagnan), a box-office sensation directed by Martin Bourboulon. Adapted from Alexandre Dumas' classic novel, this film marks the first chapter of a two-part epic saga. Boasting a stellar ensemble including Eva Green, Vincent Cassel, and François Civil, Pïo Marmai and Romain Duris, the movie promises a riveting experience for thrill-seeking movie fans.A series of acclaimed motion pictures ensues with, the recipient of the Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or, which delves into the aftermath of a mysterious death, weaving a captivating crime mystery around Sandra and her visually impaired son. Directed by Justine Triet, the film unravels a web of uncertainties, where a turbulent marriage takes centre stage in a court trial. Another title to look out for is(La Passion de Dodin-Bouffant), chosen to represent France in the Best International Feature Film category at the 96Academy Awards, which captures the enchanting romance between Dodin, a renowned gourmet, and her devoted cook, Eugenie. The film is directed by Tran Ang Hung, who won Best Director at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.To make French cinema accessible to all, the festival will renew its long partnership with People's Association to host ten free screenings of family-friendly titles across 7 community clubs and integrated hubs island-wide. Audiences can look forward to catching titles such as Samuel Tourneux's 2021 animated filmandwhich won the Cristal for a Feature Film at the 2020 Annecy International Animated Film Festival. With a focus on inclusivity, most of the screenings have been dubbed in English to ensure an enjoyable experience for audiences of all ages.The festival expands its horizons with 5 outdoor screenings at Sentosa from 10to 12th November. These complimentary screenings, a part of Sentosa's Movies by the Beach outdoor cinema series, will be complemented by a French-themed Sentosa Festive Market by Sunday Social Market. Beach goers can catch titles such asandagainst the picturesque backdrop of Sentosa's Palawan Beach.Anthony Chen, Singaporean filmmaker and Patron of this year's vOilah! French Film Festival says, "Films are windows to diverse worlds, and it is crucial that good films are accessible to everyone. The French Embassy's mission to bring the magic of French cinema to the masses is not just a matter of entertainment, it's a celebration of shared stories and collective experiences."The festival also renews its partnership with iconic local independent cinema, The Projector. In conjunction with the 39vOilah! French Film Festival, The Projector will hold a Cannes 2023 Festival focus showcasing films such as the Palme d'or winnerby Justine Triet, Kaouther Ben Hania's riveting docu-drama, the highly anticipatedby Michel Gondry and animated sci-fi featuredirected by Jérémie Périn.The Projector will also present "Je t'aime, Jane", a retrospective in memory of the late French actress, singer and fashion icon, Jane Birkin. The feature will include screenings of Jacques Deray's 1969(La Piscine) and, a 1988 experimental documentary directed by Agnes Varda.The vOilah! French Film Festival is delighted to announce the esteemed presence of director Thomas Cailley and rising star Paul Kircher, who will grace an exclusive Q&A session after the debut screening of their film,(Le Règne Animal), at Shaw Theaters Lido on 10November and at Alliance Française de Singapour on 11November.Vincent Perez, the director of(Une Affaire d'Honneur), a captivating period piece exploring duelling and honour, will be accompanied by his partner and screenwriter, Karine Silla to present their film ahead of its French release, on 19November at Shaw Theatres Lido and on 20November at Alliance Française de Singapour. Audiences can look forward to an insightful discussion with the pair after the film.On the heels of their multiple wins at the recent Margritte Awards, directors Emmanuel Marre and Julie Lecoustre will also be in town to present(Rien à Foutre), a comedy-drama about a blasé flight attendant forced to confront her past. Audiences can look forward to a Q&A session with the pair at Alliance Française de Singapour on 21November.Prepare for an unforgettable cinematic experience as the 39French Film Festival takes Singapore by storm. Embrace the magic of French cinema, indulge in compelling narratives, and join us in celebrating the art of storytelling on the silver screen.Details of all the films for vOilah! French Film Festival 2023 can be found in the Annex attached.For more information on the vOilah! French Film Festival 2023, please refer to voilah.sg To access and download vOilah! French Film Festival 2023 pictures, please visit https://bit.ly/VFFF2023 Hashtag: #EmbassyofFranceinSingapore

