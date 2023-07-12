(upper row from left) Professor Chi-Ming CHE, Professor Peng GONG, Professor Guan Yi, Professor Tak Mak

(middle row from left) Professor Alec Stone SWEET, Professor Min SUN, Professor Chuyang TANG, Professor Paul S. F. YIP

(lower row from left) Professor Kwok-Yung YUEN, Professor Xiang ZHANG, Professor Guochun ZHAO

(upper row from left) Professor Chi-Ming CHE, Professor Peng GONG, Professor Guan Yi, Professor Tak Mak

(middle row from left) Professor Alec Stone SWEET, Professor Min SUN, Professor Chuyang TANG, Professor Paul S. F. YIP

(lower row from left) Professor Kwok-Yung YUEN, Professor Xiang ZHANG, Professor Guochun ZHAO

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 July 2023 - The University of Hong Kong (HKU) has showcased its academic prowess by achieving remarkable mentions in the 2023 Best Scientists Rankings, compiled by the globally renowned academic website, Research.com.Ten distinguished professors from the University have been named among the top 100 best scientists in their respective fields. Notably, three professors have secured positions within the top ten of their disciplines: Professor Kwok Yung YUEN, Henry Fok Professor in Infectious Diseases and Chair of Infectious Diseases, ranks 7th in Microbiology; Professor Tak MAK, Honorary Professor at the Department of Pathology, ranks 9th in Molecular Biology; and Professor Guochun ZHAO, Chair Professor of Earth Sciences, stands 10th in Earth Sciences.Professor Yuen and Professor Zhao; along with Professor Alec Stone SWEET, Chair of Comparative and International Law; Professor Xiang ZHANG, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKU; and Professor Paul S. F. YIP, Chair of Population Health, have also earned the distinction of being the highest-ranked professors in China within their respective disciplines. Professor Sweet leads in Law, Professor Zhang in Physics and Professor Yip in Social Sciences and Humanities.Professor Guan Yi, Daniel CK Yu Professor in Virology, and Chair of Emerging Viral Diseases is also the first in Immunology in China, and ranks 122th among his peers in the world.Professor Tak Mak, who is also Professor in the Department of Medical Biophysics and Immunology at the University of Toronto, is the first in Molecular Biology in Canada.The rankings are determined by a scientist's D-index (Discipline H-index), which solely considers publication and citation data within a specific discipline.The recognition of these professors as the best scientists highlights their significant contributions to their fields and the substantial impact their work has had on society. This achievement also exemplifies HKU's unwavering commitment to research excellence and innovation. It serves as motivation for the University to continue pushing the boundaries of knowledge and making a lasting, positive impact on the world through our research.The HKU professors listed among the best scientists in their fields are:(65th globally, 5th in China)Zhou Guangzhao Professor in Natural Sciences, Chair of Chemistry and Head, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science(10th globally, 1st in China)Chair Professor, Department of Earth Sciences, Faculty of Science(18th globally, 4th in China)Professor, Department of Earth Sciences, Faculty of Science(79th globally, 7th in China)Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Engineering(70th globally, 2nd in China)Chair Professor of Global Sustainability; Vice-President and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic Development)(122th globally, 1st in China)Daniel CK Yu Professor in Virology and Chair of Emerging Viral Diseases, School of Public Health, HKUMed(93rd globally, 1st in China)Chair of Comparative and International Law, Faculty of Law(7th globally, 1st in China)Henry Fok Professor in Infectious Diseases and Chair of Infectious Diseases, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, HKUMed(9th globally, 1st in Canada)Honorary Professor, Department of Pathology, School of Clinical Medicine, HKUMedProfessor, Department of Medical Biophysics and Immunology, University of Toronto(87th globally, 1st in China)President and Vice-Chancellor, the University of Hong Kong; Chair of Physics, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science(59th globally, 1st in China)Chair of Population Health, Associate Dean (Knowledge Exchange and Development), Faculty of Social SciencesFor the detailed results, please visit: https://research.com/

