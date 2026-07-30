KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — YTL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (YTL Hospitality REIT) recorded a higher net profit of RM240.74 million for the financial year ended June 30, 2026 (FY2026), compared to RM148.55 million in FY2025.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing, the company said the increase was primarily contributed by higher net property income and a reduction in finance costs, mainly due to the interest rate reduction on its Australian dollar loan and improvement in net fair value gain on properties.

Revenue also increased to RM570.34 million from RM548.32 million previously.

For the fourth quarter (Q4), YTL Hospitality’s net profit rose to RM119.55 million from RM56.24 million in the same quarter last year, while revenue was slightly lower at RM126.32 million from RM127.02 million.

YTL Hospitality REIT attributed the rise in Q4 net profit to higher net property income, a higher unrealised foreign currency translation gain of RM1.92 million on borrowings denominated in foreign currencies, and net fair value gain on properties of RM109.99 million.

The income available for distribution in the current financial quarter of RM53.821 million represented an increase of 1.13 per cent as compared to RM53.219 million recorded in the preceding year’s corresponding quarter.

Regarding prospects, YTL Hospitality REIT said the hospitality sector is expected to remain stable in the regions in which the group operates, supported by sustained growth in domestic and international travel demand. — Bernama