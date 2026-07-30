KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd is set to unveil its strategic roadmap for 2027-2030 in the fourth quarter of this year (Q4 2026), outlining initiatives to accelerate market growth, diversify revenue streams and strengthen the exchange’s long-term competitiveness.

Chief executive officer Datuk Fad’l Mohamed said the roadmap is currently being finalised and will chart Bursa Malaysia’s strategic direction beyond the completion of its current 2024-2026 roadmap.

“We have been working on a new strategic plan since the end of last year. We are now in the process of finalising our strategic roadmap for 2027-2030, which we expect to launch in the fourth quarter of this year,” he told reporters after Bursa Malaysia’s first-half 2026 (H1 2026) financial results briefing today.

Fad’l said the roadmap is being developed in alignment with the Securities Commission’s Capital Market Master Plan and will focus on accelerating data, digital and technology-enabled growth opportunities to expand Bursa Malaysia’s non-trading revenue.

He said Bursa Malaysia is also exploring opportunities in emerging areas such as tokenisation and the expansion of post-trade service offerings, while assessing strategic partnerships to broaden its distribution reach and accelerate new growth opportunities.

As part of its growth initiatives, he said the exchange also plans to expand its suite of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including digital currency ETFs, while continuing to build a strong IPO pipeline, particularly larger listings that can enhance market depth, liquidity and investor interest.

Fad’l said Bursa Malaysia will also continue to advance its sustainability agenda by placing greater emphasis on decarbonisation, while improving customer experience and market engagement through targeted, customer-centric initiatives, including the development of the MyBursa mobile application.

He said the exchange remains focused on strengthening its role as Malaysia’s key fundraising platform for businesses across all stages of growth, broadening participation among retail and institutional investors and further leveraging its leadership in the Islamic capital market. — Bernama