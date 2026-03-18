KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The World Bank Group, through the International Finance Corporation (IFC), has invested RM60 million as a cornerstone investor in Sunway Healthcare Holdings Bhd’s initial public offering (IPO).

IFC said the investment will enable the company to increase bed capacity, create more jobs, and fund investments in initiatives aligned with its expansion strategy in Malaysia.

“Proceeds from IPO will be used for the expansion of Sunway Healthcare’s hospital network in Malaysia.

“The investment will enable the company to increase bed capacity, create more jobs, and fund investments in initiatives aligning with its expansion strategy in Malaysia,” it said in a joint statement with Sunway Healthcare today.

World Bank Group country manager for Malaysia, Judith Green, said the investment aligns with Malaysia’s and the World Bank Group’s mutual ambition to broaden access to healthcare services and create more and better jobs, and support its evolving demographic and healthcare needs.

Meanwhile, Sunway Healthcare president and non-independent executive director Datuk Lau Beng Long said IFC’s investment reflects strong confidence in the group’s long-term vision to expand access to high-quality, integrated healthcare services in Malaysia.

“This partnership also reinforces our commitment to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in promoting good health and well-being and strengthening resilient healthcare systems,” he said.

IFC added that its health investments in the 2025 fiscal year reached more than 68 million people worldwide through improved health services, supporting the broader World Bank Group’s mission to reach 1.5 billion people with quality health services by 2030. — Bernama