KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Batik Air Malaysia has implemented modest adjustments across selected routes, including fuel surcharges structured by route category, in response to rising operating costs driven by higher jet fuel prices.

Chief executive officer Chandran Rama Muthy said the objective was not to fully pass on the cost increases to passengers, but rather to partially offset fuel expenses while remaining competitive and ensuring travellers continue to enjoy fair and flexible pricing.

“These measures are reviewed regularly in line with market and fuel price developments,” he told Bernama today.

He noted that Batik Air’s airfares are dynamic, reflecting market supply and demand, and they fluctuate according to the competitive environment.

“When costs rise, fares may adjust accordingly, and when costs ease, fares follow suit,” he explained.

Like many airlines globally, he noted that Batik Air has been closely monitoring the recent surge in jet fuel prices, which have climbed from around US$85–90 per barrel to above US$100 amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Airlines worldwide have been facing increasing cost pressures following the spike in fuel prices, a key component of airline operating costs, as tensions in West Asia continue to affect global energy markets. — Bernama