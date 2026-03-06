KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd (Bursa Securities) has publicly reprimanded TFP Solutions Bhd (TFP) and its executive director and chief executive officer (CEO), Datin Sr Eugena Braganza, for breach of the Bursa Malaysia Securities ACE Market Listing Requirements (ACE LR).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said the information technology company was publicly reprimanded for failing to ensure that its annual report for the financial year ended June 30, 2024, particularly paragraph 3.8 of the Corporate Governance Overview Statement vis-à-vis the representation that all directors have completed the Mandatory Accreditation Programme prescribed by Bursa Securities (MAP statement) was accurate and not false or misleading.

In particular, the report stated that all directors had completed the required training, although Datin Eugena only completed MAP Part I on September 11, 2025, nearly a year after the annual report was issued on October 30, 2024.

The regulator noted that the director failed to complete MAP Part I as required within four months of her appointment as an executive director of TFP on April 15, 2024. She was redesignated as executive director-cum-CEO on July 1, 2024.

Bursa Securities said she only completed MAP Part I on September 11, 2025, which was one year and 27 days after the due date.

The reprimand was issued after due process and consideration of the roles and responsibilities of both TFP Solutions and its director.

According to Bursa Securities, completion of MAP Part I is a fundamental requirement for directors to effectively discharge their duties and uphold corporate governance standards.

It also reminded TFP Solutions and its board of their responsibility to ensure accurate disclosure and maintain investor confidence and market integrity. — Bernama