KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia Bhd (SME Bank) announced the appointment of Zulkiflee Hashim as its new chairman, effective March 6.

SME Bank is a subsidiary of Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB).

In a statement today, the bank said Zulkiflee was first appointed as an independent non-executive director on March 6, 2019, where he has since contributed to strengthening its governance and providing strategic oversight in support of its developmental mandate.

“He brings more than 35 years of experience in the banking industry, with leadership roles across Citibank Malaysia, Deutsche Bank Malaysia and Hong Leong Bank Bhd,” it said.

It said Zulkiflee’s appointment as chairman reflects SME Bank’s continued commitment to strong leadership and governance.

“With Zulkiflee’s extensive experience in the banking industry is expected to further guide SME Bank’s strategic priorities in empowering micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and supporting sustainable economic growth,” the bank said. — Bernama