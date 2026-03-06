SHAH ALAM, March 6 — The Selangor State Executive Council has approved full sponsorship for 75 pilgrims to perform this year’s Haj, with total costs amounting to RM1.2 million.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the number of fully sponsored pilgrims saw an increase of 29, rising from 46 in last year’s Haj season.

In a statement today, he said the state government and Yayasan MBI will also provide RM1,500 to each of the 75 pilgrims to help ease their travel arrangements.

He said the eligibility and criteria for pilgrims to receive full sponsorship will be determined in collaboration with Lembaga Tabung Haji, based on recommendations from the Islamic Religious Affairs Department, before being submitted for the consent of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Amirudin added that, amid the uncertainty in the Middle East, the state government would work closely with Wisma Putra to ensure the safety of Selangor pilgrims during the pilgrimage.

In the same statement, Amirudin prayed for peace in the Middle East and urged all parties involved to seek a resolution through negotiations.

The world must not normalise breaches of international law, especially when innocent citizens are suffering the consequences, he said. — Bernama