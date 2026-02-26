PARIS, Feb 26 — Automaker Stellantis announced today a net loss of €22.3 billion (RM102 billion) for 2025, the second largest ever recorded by a French group, impacted by exceptional charges of €25.4 billion.

On February 6, the group had announced it would incur colossal exceptional charges to finance a strategic shift marking a slowdown in the production of electric vehicles, sales of which are well below expectations.

Multinational producer Stellantis, Ford and General Motors have all incurred heavy balance sheet charges which reflect lower-than-expected electric car sales in the United States.

Stellantis’ revenue fell two per cent to €153.5 billion, despite a slight increase in volume to 5.48 million vehicles — a one per cent rise — compared to 5.41 million in 2024.

Revenues were additionally hit by unfavourable exchange rates but also by a policy to cut prices in the first half of last year, comprising a shift from the high-price strategy of former CEO Carlos Tavares.

Tavares was replaced last July by Antonio Filosa, an Italian veteran of Fiat who immediately embarked on a management shake-up with a vow to restore profitability after a 70 per cent plunge in 2024 net profit to €5.5 billion.

The group posted a current operating loss of €842 million last year and will not pay any dividend.

In the second half of 2025, Stellantis saw a 10 per cent increase in sales to 2.8 million vehicles, an 11 per cent rise by volume, thanks notably a 39 per cent rebound in US sales volume.

The group confirmed its 2026 outlook of a gradual improvement in net sales and a return to a positive “low single-digit” margin.

Sales are expected to be driven by the arrival of new models, particularly combustion-engine pickups in the United States, with stable prices, rising in the United States but falling in Europe.

The impact on the group of US tariffs hitting the sector hard is estimated at €1.2 billion for 2025 and €1.6 billion for 2026, an estimate that Stellantis confirmed today despite the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Donald Trump’s levies. — AFP