KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Malaysia’s property transactions hit a new high in 2025, surpassing RM240 billion for the first time in a decade.

The milestone was revealed in the Property Market Report 2025, released today by the Valuation and Property Services Department (JPPH).

According to the report, the total transaction value increased by 4.1 per cent year-on-year, reaching RM241.87 billion, although the number of transactions saw a slight decline of one per cent to 416,413 compared to 2024.

JPPH director-general Abdul Razak Yusak attributed the results to the Madani government’s efforts in bolstering the national property market amid global economic challenges.

“This resilient market activity reflects industry confidence in the momentum of Malaysia’s economic restructuring,” he noted during the report’s launch at the National Institute of Valuation (Inspen).

Key highlights from the report revealed that the Malaysian House Price Index experienced a moderate growth of 2.6 per cent, standing at 233.1 points, with an average house price of RM502,922.

Positive house price growth rates were noted nationwide, ranging between 0.8 per cent and 6.9 per cent.

Terraced houses saw the highest increase at 3.3 per cent, followed by semi-detached at 2.8 per cent.

New residential launches declined by 14.9 per cent to 64,487 units, with a sales performance rate of 35.5 per cent compared to the previous year.

The number of unsold completed residential units surged, exceeding 30,000 units valued at RM17.73 billion, marking increases of over 30 per cent in volume and 27 per cent in value from the previous quarter.

However, a slight improvement was noted in the serviced apartment segment, with a reduction of 4.2 per cent and 1.7 per cent in volume and value, respectively.

In the commercial sector, occupancy rates for privately-owned purpose-built offices and shopping complexes rose to 71.9 per cent and 78.9 per cent, respectively.

Looking ahead, the report noted that the property market is expected to maintain its resilience into 2026, aligning with national economic projections of a 4.0 to 4.5 per cent expansion despite potential global uncertainties and domestic demand challenges.

Abdul Razak highlighted the ongoing government support through initiatives in the Madani economy framework, which were included in Budget 2026 and the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), to stimulate property market recovery.

“Notable measures include an allocation of RM20 billion for the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme to benefit approximately 80,000 homebuyers and a full stamp duty exemption for first-time homebuyers purchasing homes priced under RM500,000, extended through 2027,” he said.

Furthermore, he added that government initiatives like the Programme Residensi Rakyat and Rumah Mesra Rakyat are anticipated to further drive the housing sector.