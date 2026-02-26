KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — AirAsia X Bhd posted a lower net profit of RM191.75 million in the financial year ended December 31, 2025 (FY2025) compared to RM229.14 million in the previous financial year.

However, it said revenue inched up to RM3.33 billion in FY2025 compared to RM3.25 billion previously.

In the fourth quarter (4Q) of FY2025, the company recorded a higher net profit of RM78.57 million, compared to RM22.56 million in 4Q FY2024, driven by stronger revenue performance, which more than offset higher operating costs incurred during the quarter.

Its revenue was up at RM920.81 million in 4Q FY2025 compared to RM872.35 million previously, mainly attributable to higher average passenger fares and increased ancillary revenue per passenger.

On prospects, AirAsia X said it will focus on re-establishing its position among the lowest-cost airlines globally and to build the foundations of the world’s first low-cost network carrier in 2026.

“Against a backdrop of ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, the group will continue to closely monitor foreign exchange and fuel price volatility.

“The recent appreciation of the ringgit and baht, together with stronger funding and operating platforms, provide additional support for sustaining a disciplined cost structure, while the group continues to prioritise reliable operations, accessible fares and sustainable value creation for shareholders,” it said. — Bernama