TOULOUSE, Feb 19 — Plane maker Airbus aims to deliver a record number of commercial aircraft this year, the company said Thursday, capitalising on “strong demand” and a jump in profit in 2025.

“2025 was a landmark year, characterised by very strong demand for our products and services across all businesses,” CEO Guillaume Faury said in a press release announcing annual results.

The European manufacturer said it received 1,000 orders for commercial planes in 2025, with net orders of 889 after taking cancellations into account, and 793 delivered.

Last year, its overall profit jumped 23 per cent to €5.2 billion (RM20.3 billion).

The company said it is targeting “around 870 commercial aircraft deliveries” this year.

“As the basis for its 2026 guidance, the Company assumes no additional disruptions to global trade or the world economy, air traffic, the supply chain, its internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services,” it said in its outlook.

Both Airbus and its rival Boeing have struggled to return to pre-pandemic production levels after their entire network of suppliers was disrupted, even as airlines are eager to modernise their fleets with more fuel-efficient aircraft and expand to meet an expected increase in passenger numbers over the coming decades. — AFP