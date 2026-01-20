KUCHING, Jan 20 —The legacy of principles, integrity and social contribution left by the late Dato Sri Dr Lau Hui Kang continues to guide the direction of KTS Group, even two decades after his passing, said its managing director Dato Dr Henry Lau Lee Kong.

Henry said the passing of the KTS Group founder in Singapore in 2006 due to lymphoma was a significant loss not only to the family, but also to the corporate sector and society at large.

Henry said despite being diagnosed with lymphoma in 1997, his father remained deeply committed to his responsibilities, continuing to report to the office daily and staying actively involved in company affairs and social work until his final days.

“He was not only my father, but also my immediate boss.

“Since 1981, he was also my mentor,” Henry made these remarks at the 20th Memorial Anniversary of the late Dato Sri Dr Lau Hui Kang held at KTS Garden here, yesterday.

Henry said Hui Kang served as managing director of KTS Group for 38 years before assuming the role of executive chairman, continuing to advise the company until his passing.

Throughout his tenure, the late founder played a crucial role in laying a strong foundation for the group’s growth by building a loyal management team, a cohesive board of directors and a corporate culture grounded in honesty, integrity, dedication and fairness.

“I am proud to say that KTS still adheres to his principle today,” said Henry, adding that the group is approaching its 65th anniversary next year.

Henry said KTS Group continues to maintain long-standing business relationships built on mutual trust, citing partnerships spanning decades with companies including Stihl, Suzuki, electrical partners and Shell.

He also highlighted his father’s belief that running a business must be aligned with personal integrity, stressing that success should never come at the expense of harming others for personal gain.

Henry recalled a Chinese proverb often referenced by Hui Kang, which translates to the belief that doing good ultimately brings good outcomes, while harming others will never bring lasting benefit.

Henry further underscored the late founder’s significant contributions to education, particularly his long-standing support for Chinese independent schools in Sarawak, which he said are now widely recognised as centres of educational excellence regardless of race, religion or social status.

These efforts, Henry said, continue to be strengthened by philanthropic leaders and contributors, including Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and Dato Sri Richard Wee, who have carried on the late founder’s vision.

Touching on business continuity across generations, Henry stressed the importance of trust, loyalty and dedication in ensuring the sustainability of family-run organisations without allowing family ties to become a source of conflict.

He said the memorial event was organised not only to honour his late father, but also to remind future generations to carry forward a legacy measured not merely by profit, but by values and social responsibility. — The Borneo Post