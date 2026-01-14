KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) has clarified that no definitive decision has been made on renaming the company to AirAsia on January 19, 2026.

Instead, the long-haul budget airline said it is currently exploring a possible change of company name to reflect the consolidation of AirAsia Group’s aviation business upon completion of its ongoing acquisition of 100 per cent equity interest in AirAsia Bhd and AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd.

“At this juncture, no definitive decision has been made, and no application has been submitted to the relevant authorities in respect of the proposed change of name.

“Any such proposal remains subject to internal deliberations, board of directors’ approval, regulatory approvals and shareholders’ approval, where applicable,” said AAX in a Bursa Malaysia filing today, adding that the company will make the requisite announcement(s), if any, in due course.

Capital A Bhd (the parent company of AAX) chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said in a LinkedIn post yesterday that AAX will be renamed AirAsia and listed as a newly quoted stock on January 19. — Bernama