KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Short-term interbank rates are expected to remain stable next week, supported by Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continued operations to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

This week, the central bank intervened daily through reverse repo and Islamic reverse repo tenders to reduce surplus funds in the financial system.

On a weekly basis, surplus liquidity in the conventional system decreased to RM32 billion on Friday from RM38.89 billion the previous week. Meanwhile, surplus liquidity in the Islamic system decreased to RM20.70 billion from RM24 billion previously.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 2.75 per cent as of Jan 8, 2026. — Bernama