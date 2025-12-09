KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Malaysia-based technology company Chamrun Digital Group received international recognition at the World AI Tech Summit Dubai 2025 when its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Behrang Parhizkar, was named Best Speaker and Outstanding AI Solution Provider.

The awards were presented during the summit on November 21, recognising Dr Behrang for outlining the company’s latest strategic framework for Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in public- and private-sector transformation.

His presentation, titled: 'Agentic AI Framework for Public Sectors', showcased how governments and industries can accelerate AI adoption through multi-agent orchestration, domain-specialised Small Language Models (SLMs), and structured intelligence formats such as JSON, TOON and Verified Structured Context (VSC).

The framework aims to improve accuracy, reduce operational costs and enhance AI reliability.

Summit organisers described Dr Behrang’s work as “one of the most implementation-ready and policy-aligned AI frameworks showcased this year,” drawing notable interest from delegates.

The recognition also highlights Malaysia’s growing role in applied AI development.

Dr Behrang emphasised that well-designed Agentic AI systems could save millions of work hours by automating complex functions such as policy research, citizen inquiry management, food-security intelligence, agricultural monitoring, online scam detection, regulatory reporting and enterprise workflow optimisation.

His ongoing collaborations with Malaysian ministries were cited as examples of the framework’s practical applications.

The dual awards reflect Chamrun Digital Group’s contributions in areas such as Agentic AI platforms, public-sector automation, SME digital tools, and agricultural intelligence systems.

The accolade is expected to support the company’s ongoing engagements in the Middle East and Asean.

The World AI Tech Summit Dubai 2025 brought together global experts, policymakers and industry representatives to discuss developments in autonomous systems, AI governance and emerging digital infrastructure.

Chamrun AI, a subsidiary of Chamrun Digital, specialises in Generative AI, AI Agents, LLM, SLM and Agentic AI systems.

The company provides enterprise-grade AI solutions for government and corporate sectors, offering services from strategic advisory and custom AI agent development to secure deployment of RAG-enhanced models on local infrastructure.