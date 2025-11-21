TOKYO, Nov 21 — Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Cabinet approved a major stimulus package today, aiming to ease the pain of inflation on households and firms, media reports said.

The bundle of measures from Japan’s fifth premier in as many years was worth ¥21.3 trillion (RM560 billion) including energy subsidies and tax cuts, the reports said.

Takaichi came to power last month with a pledge to fight inflation as anger over rising prices helped undo her predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, who was in office barely a year.

But Takaichi’s package has stoked fears about adding to Japan’s already colossal debt pile, sending government bond yields to record highs and the yen lower against the dollar.

A weaker yen raises prices of imports for resource-poor Japan, which relies heavily on foreign food, energy and raw materials to power its economy.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama today dropped the strongest hit yet that the government may intervene to support the yen, saying it will take “appropriate action against disorderly (foreign exchange) moves”.

“Japan has been engaged in expansionary economic policies for so long without being able to stimulate the economy,” said Margarita Estevez-Abe, an analyst at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School.

“Meanwhile, Japan’s public debts increased. We are already seeing the negative reactions from the market... Further depreciation of the yen will hit ordinary Japanese households with higher prices,” she told AFP.

Takaichi on Tuesday reiterated her aim to have a “responsible and proactive fiscal policy”.

“Above all, our top priority is addressing the rising prices that our citizens are facing,” she said.

Diplomatic spat

Official data earlier showed core inflation, which excludes fresh food, rose 3.0 per cent year-on-year in October from 2.9 per cent in September.

Illustrating the pain for consumers, rice prices were 40 per cent higher than last year, although the rate of inflation for the staple has slowed considerably in recent months.

The reading came days after figures showed the economy shrinking 0.4 per cent in the third quarter, the first contraction since the first three months of 2024.

Further concern for Asia’s second-biggest economy comes from Japan’s ongoing diplomatic spat with China following comments by Takaichi about Taiwan.

China has summoned Tokyo’s ambassador and advised its citizens against travel to Japan, where Chinese account for the largest number of foreign tourists.

Media reports this week said Beijing will also suspend imports of Japanese seafood. Neither government has confirmed the move.

The row was sparked after Takaichi suggested Japan could intervene militarily in the event of any attack on Taiwan.

China claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

The US State Department said that Washington’s “commitment to the US-Japan Alliance and to Japan’s defence, including the Japan-administered Senkakus, is unwavering”.

The disputed Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyu in China, are a frequent flashpoint and China on Sunday deployed coast guard vessels in waters around the uninhabited islands.

“The US-Japan Alliance remains the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott posted on X.

“We firmly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, including through force or coercion, in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, or South China Sea.” — AFP