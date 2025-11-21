KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Shopee has partnered with City-Link Express, GDEX, Pos Malaysia, and SPX Express through a Letter of Collaboration (LoC) to make e-commerce deliveries in Malaysia faster, more reliable and wider-reaching.

In a statement today, Shopee said the partnership will standardise operations, access points and performance standards across all couriers to ensure consistent service in both cities and smaller towns.

This includes establishing common key performance indicators (KPIs), deploying integrated real-time monitoring systems and sharing best practices to raise service levels across the board.

Shopee vice president Ian Ho said the initiative addresses structural challenges that no single company can resolve alone, such as inconsistent last-mile performance, coverage gaps outside major cities and seasonal surges, which cause delays and redeliveries.

“Reliability and coverage aren’t single-company problems; they’re system outcomes. When couriers, platforms and government align on standards, shared measures and day-to-day practices, the whole network improves. This is why collaboration matters,” he said.

The partnership will create a unified operating standard for all couriers. This includes implementing real-time tracking tools to proactively identify and resolve delivery issues, and expanding self-service options like Buyer Self-Collect (BSC) and Pick-Up & Drop-Off (PUDO) points to better fit into customers' daily lives.

Shopee reported that Malaysia now has 7,500 BSC points nationwide. The company also noted a 40 percent year-on-year increase in sellers using its local courier partners across West and East Malaysia, an internal benchmark demonstrating stronger operational integration and regional reach.

These measures aim to reduce missed deliveries, increase first-attempt success rates and support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with more predictable fulfilment, especially in secondary towns.

Ho added that when all partners use the same metrics and standards, minor operational issues are less likely to escalate into major delays.

“Collaboration works when different networks behave like one service. With a single set of measures, real-time visibility and agreed responses, small issues are less likely to become big delays. This is better for consumers, riders and sellers alike,” he added.

Shopee said this collaboration aligns with the national Courier Network Sharing Framework (CNSF), an initiative by the Association of Malaysian Express Carriers (AMEC) overseen by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, with PDPA-compliant safeguards. Pilot projects under this framework could commence as early as 2026.

In the coming months, consumers will benefit from more accurate delivery estimates as partners implement shared performance metrics, cross-network monitoring and coordinated capacity planning for peak seasons to prevent backlogs.

Shopee is also committed to providing clearer notifications for route changes or weather disruptions, helping users plan more effectively.

The company will continue to strengthen daily operational alignment with its partners while contributing to the ongoing development of the CNSF.

“The goal is straightforward: deliveries that are faster and more dependable, and a network that serves everyone — from urban condos to kampung roads,” Ho added. — Bernama