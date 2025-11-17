KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Bursa Malaysia’s benchmark index started the week on a positive note despite Wall Street’s mixed performance on Friday and softer performance in most regional markets.

At 9.06am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 2.56 points to 1,628.23 from Friday’s close of 1,625.67, after opening 1.80 points higher at 1,627.47.

In the broader market, there were 147 gainers and 145 decliners, while 265 counters were unchanged, 2,181 remained untraded, and 11 were suspended.

Turnover stood at 114.90 million shares valued at RM92.65 million.

“We have noticed buying interest starting to accumulate in the finance sector, thanks to the ringgit strengthening, which could potentially lift the key index,” Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said in a research note today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained two sen to RM9.95, CIMB added a sen to RM7.54, TNB went up six sen to RM13.48, IHH Healthcare was three sen higher at RM8.30, CelcomDigi and SD Guthrie were flat at RM3.62 and RM5.38, respectively, while Public Bank and Press Metal shed a sen each to RM4.28 and RM6.42, respectively.

On the most active list, Tanco and Perak Transit both edged up half-a-sen to 96 sen and 27 sen, respectively. Icents increased a sen to 44 sen, Insights Analytics bagged two sen to 92 sen, Tan Chong expanded by three sen to 72.5 sen, Pegasus Heights was flat at half-a-sen, MMAG declined half-a-sen to seven sen, and Genting Malaysia fell a sen to RM2.36.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 14.16 points to 11,837.22, the FBM Emas Index expanded by 14.76 points to 12,069.61, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 18.90 points to 12,078.07.

The FBM ACE Index slumped 10.91 points to 4,972.85.

By sector, the Plantation Index inched up 0.93 of-a-point to 8,141.01, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.25 of-a-point to 167.24, the Financial Services Index strengthened 26.24 points to 18,457.58, and the Energy Index grew 0.51 of-a-point to 756.12. — Bernama