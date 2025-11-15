KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Bursa Malaysia is expected to move sideways next week as investors await a new round of global policy developments and economic data.

IPPFA Sdn Bhd director of investment strategy and country economist Mohd Sedek Jantan said key indicators to watch include Japan’s GDP, trade data and inflation figures, as well as Taiwan’s export orders and Singapore’s economic data.

“These indicators will shape the regional macro backdrop at a time when global risk sentiment remains fragile yet gradually improving,” he told Bernama.

Back home, Mohd Sedek said attention will also turn to Malaysia’s October external trade and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

He said these releases will offer the first signals on the trajectory of fourth-quarter growth and whether inflation pressure has remained stable following the BUDI95 implementation on Sept 30.

From an economic standpoint, fuel subsidies tend to lift real purchasing power while mechanically lowering headline inflation, shaping the near-term price outlook.

On the equity front, lingering caution surrounding a potential AI valuation bubble may continue to weigh on US technology stocks, which could indirectly benefit markets such as Malaysia, where the index composition is more heavily skewed toward financials.

“Whether foreign investors extend their net-buying streak into next week remains to be seen, but with global sentiment more constructive than in recent weeks, the balance of risks appears increasingly supportive,” he added.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the FBM KLCI rose 6.54 points to 1,625.67 from last week’s 1,619.13.

For the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 20.78 points to 12,054.85, the FBMT 100 Index garnered 29.58 points to 11,823.06 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 10.84 points to 12,059.17.

The FBM ACE Index tumbled 66.97 points to 4,983.76, and the FBM 70 Index dropped 35.97 points to 16,890.87.

By sector, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.41 points to 166.99, while the Energy Index dipped 10.85 points to 755.61. The Financial Services Index climbed 94.10 points to 18,431.34 and the Plantation Index jumped 37.0 points to 8,140.08.

Weekly turnover was slightly lower at 14.56 billion units worth RM11.17 billion compared with 15.84 billion units worth RM10.21 billion a week ago.

The Main Market volume declined to 5.98 billion units worth RM9.47 billion from 6.99 billion units worth RM8.42 billion previously.

Warrants turnover expanded to 6.73 billion units valued at RM1.08 billion versus 6.54 billion units valued at RM1.18 billion in the preceding week.

The ACE Market volume weakened to 1.83 billion units valued at RM611.92 million compared with 2.31 billion units valued at RM606.44 million a week ago. — Bernama