KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Malaysia’s services trade returned to surplus after 56 quarters, supporting a RM12.2 billion current account surplus in the third quarter (Q3) 2025, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said Malaysia continued to record a surplus in the Current Account Balance (CAB) in Q3 2025, supported by resilient goods exports and an improving services sector.

“The services sector posted a surplus for the first time in 14 years, marking a recovery since 2011. The financial account registered a net outflow of RM11.2 billion, primarily from portfolio investment,” he said in a statement today.

Commenting on Malaysia’s external sector performance, Mohd Uzir highlighted that the goods account recorded a net export surplus of RM33.3 billion in Q3 2025, almost doubling the RM17.0 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

“Exports of goods expanded by 4.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter to RM293.6 billion. The increase was mainly driven by higher exports of electrical and electronics (E&E) products, petroleum products and palm oil and palm oil-based products, primarily destined for Singapore, the United States of America, and China.

“Conversely, imports of goods fell by 1.6 per cent to RM260.3 billion. The main category of imports comprised intermediate goods, followed by capital and consumption goods primarily sourced from China, Taiwan, and Singapore,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir stated that the services account registered a surplus of RM0.7 billion in Q3 2025, reversing the deficit of RM3.3 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

He said this marks a significant milestone after 56 quarters since a surplus was recorded in Q3 2011, buoyed by robust growth in the travel component.

“Exports of services amounted to RM68.6 billion, while imports totalled RM67.9 billion,” he said.

Meanwhile, from an income standpoint, the primary income account posted a deficit of RM19.9 billion as against RM8.9 billion in the previous quarter.

“This reflected lower income generated from Malaysia’s investments abroad, which fell to RM19.0 billion, mainly from Direct and Portfolio Investments,” Mohd Uzir said.

Simultaneously, he said income generated by foreign investors in Malaysia rose to RM38.9 billion, driven by stronger returns in the same investment categories.

Mohd Uzir said the secondary income account recorded an improvement, with the deficit narrowing to RM1.8 billion from RM4.6 billion, mainly due to increased remittances and income inflows into the country.

He added that the financial account registered a net outflow of RM11.2 billion compared to RM2.2 billion in the previous quarter.

“The higher outflow was mainly attributed to portfolio investment valued at RM28 billion, reflecting bond redemptions by non-residents upon maturity as well as increased investment in foreign securities by Malaysian investors.

“Financial derivatives also recorded net outflows of RM800 million, while net inflows were observed in other investment RM10.9 billion and direct investment RM6.8 billion,” he added. — Bernama