KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) today announced network expansions to four new destinations for Malaysia Airlines and Firefly at the 2025 Matta Fair held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

Following the launch, Malaysia Airlines is set to increase its reach in the Greater China region with the resumption of daily flights between Kuala Lumpur and Chengdu starting January 9, 2026.

This new addition will bring the airline’s destinations in Greater China to a total of seven, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Hong Kong, and Taipei.

The move comes amid growing demand for business and leisure travel, supported by the recently implemented reciprocal visa-free entry between Malaysia and China.

Speaking at the launch, MAG managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said the ambition for Malaysia Airlines includes strengthening the airline’s presence in the Chinese market, where there’s an average load factor of 81 per cent for the first half of 2025.

“The visa-free arrangement truly positions us to capture the growing demand,” he added.

MAG managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said the ambition for Malaysia Airlines includes strengthening the airline’s presence in the Chinese market. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Meanwhile, Firefly is set to expand its regional footprint with new jet services commencing in November 2025 to Krabi, Siem Reap, and Cebu from Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s Terminal 1.

With frequencies of seven weekly flights to Krabi, three to Siem Reap, and five to Cebu, Firefly is set to enhance its connectivity across Asean’s popular destinations, promoting tourism and business travel alike.

“Firefly’s new Asean routes signify our commitment to expanding in high-growth markets and supporting Malaysia’s pivotal role as an aviation hub,” added Izham.

To support this expansion, MAG is advancing its fleet modernisation strategy.

By 2035, Izham said the plan is for Malaysia Airlines to operate a contemporary fleet of 116 aircraft, reducing the average fleet age from ten to seven years.

The deployment of the A330neo aircraft on select routes in Australia and New Zealand indicates significant progress towards achieving environmental sustainability and enhanced passenger experiences.

Izham highlighted the importance of the expanded schedule, which will see Malaysia Airlines increasing flight frequencies to major destinations like Australia, New Zealand, China, India, the Maldives, and Bangladesh.

In turn, Firefly will bolster domestic and regional services, including Singapore, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Penang, and Johor Bahru.

Further enriching the customer experience, Izham said Malaysia Airlines has introduced a vegetarian satay made from Lion’s Mane mushroom for Business Suite and Business Class passengers, reflecting a commitment to diversifying its in-flight dining options.

Enhancements also include an AI-powered virtual assistant named Maya, aimed at elevating passenger service.

Performance improvements were also not left unnoticed as Izham pointed out a substantial rise in Malaysia Airlines’ on-time performance, climbing to 87.3 per cent in July from 71.9 per cent at the start of the year.

The Customer Satisfaction Index also saw an improvement with a rise from 80 per cent in 2024 to 83 per cent in 2025 year-to-date.