KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — YTL Corporation Bhd recorded a lower net profit of RM1.88 billion for the financial year ended June 30, 2025 (FY2025) from RM2.14 billion in the previous financial year.

Revenue, however, rose to RM30.82 billion in FY2025 against RM30.49 billion, mainly attributable to the group's utilities business, it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

For the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2025 (4Q 2025), the group's net profit was marginally higher at RM547.17 million compared to RM534.96 million in the same quarter of the preceding year, while revenue slipped to RM7.67 billion versus RM8.23 billion.

YTL Corp said its utilities segment reported revenue of RM5.19 billion in 4Q compared to RM5.96 billion in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year, while profit after tax stood at RM841.3 million against RM812.6 million previously.

Meanwhile, the group's construction segment revenue declined primarily due to lower revenue from external projects, while the management services and others segment, as well as hotel operations, recorded a higher revenue and profit before tax.

In a statement, YTL group executive chairman Tan Sri Francis Yeoh Sock Ping said the group continued to deliver a strong set of results in 4Q, registering five per cent and 40 per cent increases in revenue and profit after tax, respectively, compared to the previous quarter, with the better performance mainly driven by the utilities segment.

YTL Corp also declared an interim dividend of five sen per ordinary share for FY2025, with the book closure and payment dates on October 2, 2025 and October 23, 2025, respectively. — Bernama