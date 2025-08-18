KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd announced that the trading in the securities relating to FGV Holdings Bhd will be suspended with effect from 9am, August 25, 2025, pursuant to Paragraph 16.02(3) of the Main Market Listing Requirements.

In a filing, FGV said the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), together with parties acting in concert (PACs) are currently holding more than 90 per cent of the FGV shares, and Felda does not intend to maintain the listing status of FGV on the Main Market of Bursa Securities.

“Thereafter, Felda will procure FGV to take the requisite steps to withdraw its listing status from the Official List in accordance with paragraph 16.07 of the Listing Requirements,” it said.

According to earlier reports, Felda, together with the PACs, had successfully acquired 94.97 per cent of the total issued shares of FGV, comprising 3.46 billion shares, paving the way for FGV’s delisting from Bursa’s Main Market. — Bernama