KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — IJM Construction Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of IJM Corporation Bhd (IJM), has been awarded a RM1.4 billion contract for the construction of a large-scale data centre facility in Johor Bahru.

In a statement today, IJM said the project, which is scheduled for completion within 13 months in September 2026, comprises a six-storey data centre building with integrated office facilities, as well as a refuse and recycling facility.

“With a gross floor area of approximately 667,361.8 sq ft, IJM Construction will deliver the full civil and structural works using a pre-cast system, columns, beams and hollow core slabs, supported by steel structures for mechanical and electrical plant installations.

“The building is designed to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold and Green Real Estate Platinum certifications, and includes a distinctive green wall façade with integrated irrigation,” it said.

IJM said that these sustainability elements complement advanced construction methods to deliver long-term operational efficiency.

Additionally, it said this is the largest data centre project undertaken by the company and marks its fourth data centre project in Johor, which is emerging as a strategic hub for hyperscale and enterprise facilities supporting artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital services in Southeast Asia.

This latest data centre win adds RM1.4 billion to IJM Construction’s order book, bolstering it from RM7.6 billion as at March 31, 2025, to RM9.2 billion.

“The pipeline includes multiple data centres, electrical and electronic manufacturing facilities, and logistics hubs, sectors driving IJM’s growth in high-value industrial and digital infrastructure,” it added. — Bernama