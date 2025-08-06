KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Lead investment agency for Greater Kuala Lumpur (KL) InvestKL has secured RM2.8 billion in committed investments in the first half of 2025 (1H 2025), anchoring five new regional hubs in the area and creating 1,197 high-skilled job opportunities.

InvestKL chief executive officer Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli said these investments demonstrate continued confidence in Malaysia’s strong fundamentals and mark a milestone in enhancing the region’s ease of doing business.

“As global companies adapt to evolving market conditions, including trade realignments and rising tariffs, Greater KL offers a future-ready ecosystem underpinned by robust infrastructure, world-class talent and proactive government support.

“We are also seeing strong momentum in artificial intelligence, digital, and technology-driven investments. It is a testament to Malaysia’s strategic focus on high-value, innovation-led activities that will ensure long-term competitiveness and economic resilience,” he said.

In a statement, InvestKL said this achievement reinforces Greater KL’s rise as a strategic destination for global companies investing in high-value, innovation-driven services, a key pillar in Malaysia’s strategy for long-term economic resilience.

It said the 1,197 new jobs span regional, specialist and support functions, with average executive salaries exceeding RM11,700 per month.

It added that the new investments span sectors including information technology infrastructure, consumer healthcare, materials science, financial asset servicing and renewable energy.

These hubs will serve as platforms for regional growth, advancing Malaysia’s position in the global services value chain, it noted.

“This milestone brings InvestKL’s cumulative achievements to over 150 global services hubs and 31,000 high-skilled jobs since inception.

“(This aligns) with the Madani Economic Framework, National Investment Aspirations, New Industrial Master Plan 2030, as well as Malaysia’s 12th and 13th Malaysia Plan, all of which emphasise services-led growth, innovation and inclusive development,” it said. — Bernama