NEW YORK, July 26 — Wall Street stock indices ended at fresh records yesterday as US investors bet on additional trade deals following this week’s breakthrough with Japan.

US President Donald Trump cautioned that striking a deal with the European Union to reduce import tariffs will be a challenge. Trump has set an August 1 deadline for an accord.

“I would say that we have a 50/50 chance, maybe less than that, but a 50/50 chance of making a deal with the EU,” Trump told reporters at the White House yesterday.

But US investors have adopted an optimistic stance about further accords given Trump’s record of suspending or delaying the most onerous tariffs. The S&P 500 finished at a fifth straight record and the tech-rich Nasdaq at a third straight record, capping an upbeat week.

Equity markets elsewhere were more subdued.

London, after a strong run on positive corporate news, finished slightly lower as did Frankfurt, while Paris closed just ahead after Asia lost ground.

“There is no unifying theme across financial markets this month — instead markets are moving to the beat of their own drums,” concluded Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

Sentiment had been lifted earlier in the week by the announcement of a Japan-US deal, as well as signals that the EU could be closing in on its own accord with Washington.

The “momentum has not been kept up, and European stocks are weaker at the end of the week,” noted Brooks.

The EU is still forging ahead with contingency plans in case talks fail, with member states approving a €93 billion (RM461.5 billion) package of retaliatory counter-tariffs.

With few positive catalysts to drive buying, Asian markets turned lower heading into the weekend.

Tokyo retreated after a two-day rally and Hong Kong declined following five days of gains. Shanghai was also down.

The dollar gained against major currencies, a reversal of the trend throughout much of 2025. The dollar fell the most in the first six months of 2025 since 1973.

Trump said yesterday that a weaker dollar can boost exports and tourism.

“It doesn’t sound good, but you make a hell of a lot more money with a weaker dollar, not a weak dollar, but a weaker dollar, than you do with a strong dollar,” he told reporters at the White House.

In corporate news, German auto giant Volkswagen said US tariffs had cost it 1.3 billion euros (US$1.5 billion) in the first half of the year as it reported falling profits.

After an initial drop, shares in the carmaker rose four per cent in Frankfurt.

German sportswear maker Puma saw its shares tumble around 16 per cent after slashing its sales forecast and warning of a full year loss.

Intel dropped 8.5 per cent after reporting a US$2.9 billion loss as it announced further cost-cutting initiatives. The company said it has cut about 15 per cent of its workforce. — AFP