KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Bursa Malaysia slipped 0.84 per cent at mid-morning, as investors locked in gains from recent rallies in index-linked counters, led by Tenaga Nasional, YTL Power, Press Metal, and key banking stocks.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 12.94 points to 1,527.38 from yesterday’s close of 1,540.32. The benchmark index had opened 1.60 points lower at 1,538.66.

Market breadth was negative, with 481 decliners outpacing 259 gainers. A total of 382 counters were unchanged, 1,404 untraded, and 44 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.45 billion shares worth RM697.23 million.

Tenaga Nasional dropped 46 sen to RM13.48, YTL Power lost 10 sen to RM4.09, and Press Metal eased eight sen to RM5.25. Among the banking heavyweights, Malayan Banking declined five sen to RM9.58, Public Bank slipped three sen to RM4.28, while CIMB was unchanged at RM6.70.

In active trade, NexG and Velesto gained one sen each to 52.5 sen and 19 sen, respectively. Lotte Chemical and Zetrix declined half-a-sen each to 70 sen and 91 sen, respectively, while Tanco and TWL were unchanged at 91.5 sen and 2.5 sen, respectively.

Across the broader market, the FBM Emas Index dropped 79.41 points to 11,471.76, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 81.39 points to 11,233.23, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 95.50 points to 11,485.46.

The FBM 70 Index eased 59.63 points to 16,599.23, while the FBM ACE Index shed 15.24 points to 4,627.27.

By sector, the Financial Services Index fell 54.71 points to 17,450.87, the Plantation Index lost 43.16 points to 7,426.80, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.27 points lower at 156.89. The Energy Index, however, rose 5.47 points to 744.15. — Bernama