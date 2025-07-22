KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid a mixed performance in regional currencies, as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of the United States (US) tariff negotiation deadline, an analyst said. At 6 pm, the ringgit rose to 4.2300/2370 against the greenback, compared with Monday’s close of 4.2320/2365.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said there is an impression that the tariff negotiations could extend beyond the Aug 1 deadline.

“Asian currency performance against the US dollar was rather mixed, as the Chinese yuan, Thai baht and Korean won depreciated, while the Indonesian rupiah and the Philippines peso strengthened. “The ringgit opened on a stronger footing in the morning session, rising to as high as RM4.2273 against the US dollar. However, it hovered around RM4.2325 during the afternoon session,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said the ringgit traded sideways as local traders remained cautious, noting that a negotiated compromise with Washington could pave the way for modest gains, especially if the tariff rate comes in below expectations.

“For now, traders are marking time. But this calm will not last forever. Aug 1 is not just a tariff deadline, it is the next macro landmine on Asia’s summer calendar,” he added.

At the close, the ringgit traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It dipped against the Japanese yen to 2.8690/8739 from 2.8612/8644, fell against the British pound to 5.7088/7183 from 5.6954/7015 and declined versus the euro to 4.9512/9594 from 4.9277/9330 at Monday’s close. The local note also traded mostly lower against most Asean currencies.

It depreciated vis-à-vis the Singapore dollar to 3.3011/3071 from 3.2990/3028, weakened against the Thai baht to 13.0899/1172 from 13.0754/0954, and edged down versus the Philippine peso to 7.41/7.43 from 7.40/7.41.

The ringgit, however, traded slightly higher against the Indonesian rupiah at 259.1/259.7 from 259.2/259.6. — Bernama