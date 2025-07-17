KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Ancom Nylex Bhd’s net profit for the financial year ended May 31, 2025 (FY2025) slipped to RM63.49 million compared to RM81.47 million recorded in FY2024.

Revenue fell to RM1.87 billion from RM1.99 billion previously, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Ancom said the lower revenue was largely due to softer contributions from the industrial chemicals segment caused by lower selling prices and volumes, while weaker net profit was chiefly attributed to elevated freight costs and unfavourable foreign exchange (forex) fluctuations.

Its managing director and group chief executive officer, Datuk Lee Cheun Wei, said FY2025 has been a demanding year, marked by key geopolitical events that led to elevated freight costs and unfavourable forex fluctuations, which in turn impacted the overall performance.

“Escalating tariffs and volatile trade conditions could further affect both global and domestic economic projections, making it increasingly challenging to anticipate trends in raw material costs and market prices.

“Despite these headwinds, Malaysia’s economic growth is anticipated to remain positive over the next 12 months, with potential for further advancement should global conditions stabilise,” he said.

For the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2025 (4Q 2025), the group registered a lower net profit of RM17.071 million from RM18.44 million registered in 4Q2024, while revenue fell to RM459.4 million from RM487.2 million previously.

For FY2025, the group has paid a first interim dividend by way of distribution of treasury shares on the basis of four treasury shares for every 100 shares, as well as a second interim dividend by way of distribution of treasury shares on the basis of one treasury share for every 100 shares. — Bernama