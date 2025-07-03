KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Bursa Malaysia ended mixed today, with the benchmark index curtailing its recent rally as continued selling in selected heavyweights — led by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) — limited gains, an analyst said.

The power utility company closed 58 sen or 3.97 per cent lower at RM14.02, contributing a total of 5.80 points towards the benchmark index’s decline, with 33.31 million shares traded.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped by 1.22 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 1,548.99 from yesterday’s close of 1,550.21.

The benchmark index opened 4.07 points lower at 1,546.14 and hovered between 1,540.35 and 1,548.99 throughout the day.

The broader market was broadly positive with 629 gainers trouncing 389 decliners, while 468 counters were unchanged, 902 untraded and 11 suspended.

Turnover rose to 5.09 billion units worth RM2.94 billion against 3.11 billion units worth RM2.38 billion yesterday.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd’s head of investment research, Mohd Sedek Jantan said the FBMKLCI closed lower as investors’ sentiment turned slightly cautious amid profit-taking activities, despite the broad-based strength in the wider market.

“The decline in the benchmark index reflected the mixed performance among blue-chip counters, weighed down by lingering export uncertainties and renewed external trade volatility,” he said.

In contrast, Mohd Sedek said broader segments of the domestic market demonstrated notable resilience.

“The Bursa Malaysia Technology Index surged 4.0 per cent, underpinned by robust buying interest in the semiconductor and electronics-related counters, in line with the tech-led gains on Wall Street. The Industrial Products sector also recorded gains, reflecting selective sectoral rotation,” he added.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank gained 4.0 sen to RM9.80, CIMB and CelcomDigi added 1.0 sen each to RM6.79 and RM3.92, respectively, and IHH Healthcare improved 2.0 sen to RM6.85, while Public Bank fell 2.0 sen to RM4.30.

As for the most active stocks, Borneo Oil was flat at half-a-sen, while Zetrix AI, NEXG and Tanco added 1.0 sen each to 97.5 sen, 39 sen and 90 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 65.61 points to 11,617.70, the FBMT 100 Index garnered 331.15 points to 11,391.92, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 38.19 points to 11,638.02.

The FBM 70 Index chalked up 221.29 points to 16,832.53, while the FBM ACE Index gained 48.93 points to 4,528.02.

By sector, the Financial Services Index improved 25.83 points to 17,734.59, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.54 points to 156.01 and the Plantation Index added 39.87 points to 7,435.83, while the Energy Index fell 3.66 points to 743.51.

The Main Market volume widened to 3.08 billion units worth RM2.66 billion against 1.27 billion units valued at RM2.09 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover surged to 1.70 billion units valued at RM191.47 million from 1.55 billion units worth RM198.51 million previously.

The ACE Market volume advanced to 314.46 million units valued at RM91.46 million versus 283.75 million units valued at RM87.58 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 163.82 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.58 billion), construction (127.82 million), technology (353.71 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (50.33 million), property (185.72 million), plantation (20.09 million), REITs (29.86 million), closed end fund (12,100), energy (78.41 million), healthcare (318.31 million), telecommunications and media (53.39 million), transportation and logistics (31.83 million), utilities (91.40 million), and business trusts (49,200).

Meanwhile, in a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Eco World International Bhd announced that it has changed its name to EWI Capital Bhd, and its shares will be traded and quoted under the new name effective from 9am, Monday, July 7, 2025. — Bernama