KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon amid mild buying activities across the board.

At 3.02 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.42 points to 1,525.21 from Wednesday’s close of 1,519.79. It opened 0.45 of a point better at 1,520.24.

The broader market was positive with 436 gainers outnumbering 374 decliners, while 457 counters were unchanged, 1,171 untraded and 102 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.91 billion units worth RM1.21 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM9.80, Public Bank was flat at RM4.30, Tenaga Nasional and IHH Healthcare gained two sen to RM14.26 and RM6.72, respectively. YTL Power advanced 17 sen to RM3.87.

As for the most active stocks, SNS Network fell 1.5 sen to 54.4 sen, Reservoir Link was down 1.5 sen to 21 sen, Green Ocean trimmed 2.5 sen to nine sen, while TWL added half a sen to three sen, and YTL Corp rose 13 sen to RM2.27.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index climbed 38.41 points to 11,384.97, the FBMT 100 Index garnered 40.55 points to 11,168.95, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 32.92 points to 11,334.70.

The FBM 70 Index advanced 62.96 points to 16,293.06 and the FBM ACE Index ticked up 1.78 points to 4,460.75.

By sector, the Financial Services Index improved 30.58 points to 17,693.58, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.43 points to 151.64, the Plantation Index gained 13.80 points to 7,243.99, and the Energy Index added 6.40 points to 734.51. — Bernama