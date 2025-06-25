KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Chinese tourists can enjoy greater payment convenience and extra promos when they scan and pay via Malaysia’s DuitNow QR codes.

PayNet has teamed up with Alipay+ and Weixin Pay (also known as WeChat Pay) to drive mainland Chinese and regional tourist spending across the country. With the current cross-border integration, tourists can scan DuitNow QR codes using their Alipay and Weixin Pay eWallets at over 2.5 million merchants in Malaysia.

In conjunction with the upcoming summer travel season, both Alipay+ and Weixin Pay are rolling out targeted campaigns to promote Malaysia as a top destination, with the aim to boost cross-border spending and make travel more seamless and rewarding for visitors.

With DuitNow QR’s cross-border payment integration with Alipay+ and Weixin Pay, the interoperability not only makes travel hassle-free but it also helps to increase visibility for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to tap into tourist spending.

Alipay+ itself currently enables 15 international payment apps in Malaysia which include Alipay for mainland Chinese tourists and other Asian-based eWallets. During the December 2024 travel season, Alipay+ via DuitNow QR has driven six-fold revenue increase for Malaysian merchants year-on-year.

Cross-border campaigns via Alipay+ and Weixin Pay to promote Malaysia as a top cashless destination



Paynet Chief Marketing Officer Gary Yeoh said, “This is what smart tourism looks like, seamless for travellers, transformative for our MSMEs. By enabling tourists to use their home wallets via DuitNow QR, we are opening up more than 2.5 million Malaysian businesses, many of them small and family-run, to global spending power. It’s a digital solution with real-world economic impact.”

The multi-partner initiative aims to increase sales by 20% for participating merchants during the summer campaign period. The campaign is set to play a vital role in reaching the target of 6 million Chinese tourist arrivals this year.

As tourist arrivals to Malaysia continue to grow, the partnership between PayNet, Alipay+ and Weixin Pay aims to showcase the power of digital payments to fuel economic growth.

Tourism Malaysia Director General Datuk Manoharan Periasamy said, “We believe that making travel simple, welcoming, and convenient is the key to attracting more visitors,” he said. “With DuitNow QR accepted via Alipay+ and Weixin Pay, tourists can enjoy a smoother, more enjoyable travel experience. This initiative not only adds comfort and familiarity for our guests but also creates meaningful opportunities for local businesses and boosts the overall tourism economy”.

The target for 2025 is to increase DuitNow QR transactions through Alipay+ and Weixin Pay by more than 130% year-on-year.

Promo for Alipay and Weixin Pay users

PayNet, Alipay+ and Weixin Pay are kicking off the following targeted campaigns that run between June to September 2025:

Alipay+ Promo

1. Lucky Draw: Win a Premier League Football Experience

From 26 June to 14 July: Chinese and regional travellers, who spend at DuitNow QR merchants via AlipayCN and Alipay+ partner payment apps, stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Hong Kong to catch Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Two winners, each with one guest, will receive tickets to the football match on 31 July, round-trip flight tickets, and a three-day, two-night luxury hotel stay.

For specific campaign details, refer to the AlipayCN or Alipay+ partner payment apps. T&Cs apply.

2. Spend and Save: Eat, Play and Save

Running from 15 June to 30 September, this campaign rewards AlipayCN and Alipay+ payment partner users with generous discounts as they explore Malaysia’s diverse F&B scene and tourist attractions.

For specific campaign details, refer to the AlipayCN or Alipay+ partner payment apps. T&Cs apply.

Weixin Pay Promo