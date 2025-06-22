KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) has held discussions with leading tech giant, Intel, regarding the latter’s plans on reinvestment and expansion of its operations in Malaysia.

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Intel has invested RM50 billion to-date, and provided employment opportunities to 12,300 local workers.

“Intel’s presence in Malaysia since 1972 has grown in tandem with the country’s rise as a global semiconductor hub.

“This meeting reflects Intel’s continued confidence in Malaysia as its key investment destination outside the United States,” he said in a post on the social media platform X today.

He added that the Malaysian government, through MITI and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), remains fully committed to supporting Intel’s expansion in the country.

“Under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP2030), and the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS), we will continue to strengthen a sustainable and competitive industrial ecosystem,” Tengku Zafrul said.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, the MITI minister said a United States-based manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, Vishay Intertechnology, has expressed its intention to expand its operations in Malaysia.

“They already have a presence in Melaka, and the rise in the number of high-tech semiconductor facilities is in line with the objectives of NIMP2030 and NSS,” he added.

Tengku Zafrul had led a working visit to Washington, United States, on June 18-20. — Bernama