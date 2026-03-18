KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Binastra Corp Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Binastra Builders Sdn Bhd, has secured a contract worth RM316.5 million from HCK Sentral Sdn Bhd for a mixed development project in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

The contract covers Phase 1 of the proposed development on a site measuring about 4.32 hectares, said the construction group in a Bursa Malaysia filing today.

Works include the completion of partially built structures comprising the basement, podium car park, Tower A and duplex units, as well as the construction of two additional towers with parking facilities and related infrastructure works.

“The contract shall be completed within 42 months, with the commencement date to be determined,” it said, adding that the contract is expected to provide an additional income stream for the group from the financial years ending Jan 31, 2027 through 2030.

The award will not affect the group’s issued share capital but is expected to contribute positively to its earnings and net assets per share over the period.

At the midday break, shares of Binastra Corp fell two sen, or 0.98 per cent, to RM2.03 on Bursa Malaysia. — Bernama