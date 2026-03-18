YANGON, March 18 — Myanmar has imposed a 5 per cent special goods tax on imported battery electric vehicles (BEVs) under the 2026 Union Tax Law, the state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported today, reported Xinhua.

According to the law, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have been designated as special goods and the tax will be charged on the landed values of imported vehicles, the report said.

These BEVs had previously been granted a tax exemption for two consecutive years. However, starting from 2026, they have been included in the Union Tax Law and are now subject to the imposition of the special goods tax, it said.

Similarly, the law states tax rates for imported fuel-powered vehicles. A 10 per cent tax will be applied to vehicles with engine capacities ranging from 1,501 cubic centimetres (cc) to 2,000 cc, 30 per cent for those from 2,001 cc to 4,000 cc, and 50 per cent for vehicles with engine capacities of 4,001 cc and above, it added.

The 2026 Union Tax Law, enacted on March 15, 2026, will come into effect on April 1, 2026, the report said. — Bernama-Xinhua