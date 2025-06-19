TOKYO, June 19 — Nippon Steel’s 2023 announcement that it would buy US Steel, the linchpin of American steelmaking, sparked political and union opposition in the United States before being finally sealed yesterday under strict conditions.

This is how the saga developed:

August 2023

The struggling US Steel launches a strategic review after receiving several unsolicited partial or total buyout offers.

It rejects an offer from its American competitor, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), despite potential support from the steelworkers’ union USW.

December 2023

Nippon Steel announces an agreement to buy US Steel for US$14.1 billion (RM60.1 billion), plus US$800,000 in debt — unanimously approved by both boards of directors — with finalisation expected by the third quarter of 2024.

But the USW fiercely opposes the deal, saying it will not support anyone other than CLF.

Days later, US President Joe Biden calls for “serious scrutiny” in terms of supply chain reliability. The United States is the world’s leading steel-importing country.

The US government agency responsible for assessing foreign investment risks, CFIUS, scrutinises the project.

March 2024

Biden, campaigning for a second term, opposes the buyout in defence of American “workers”, saying it is vital for US Steel “to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated”.

US Steel, however, asserts that the deal can “combat the competitive threat from China”, the sector’s global leader.

April 2024

US Steel shareholders overwhelmingly approve the buyout at an extraordinary general meeting.

July 2024

Japanese media outlets reveal that Nippon Steel has hired Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State under Donald Trump, to advocate for its cause.

September 2024

Kamala Harris, now the Democratic presidential candidate, states that US Steel should “remain American-owned and American-operated”.

Nippon Steel asserts that it will remain “a US company” with a majority of the board being American citizens.

Trump, the Republican candidate, pledges to oppose the buyout proposal.

US Steel threatens to shutter facilities in Pennsylvania — perhaps the most critical swing state in the election between Harris and Trump — if the sale is blocked.

December 2024

Trump, now President-elect, confirms he will “block this deal from happening”.

He vows on social media to “make US Steel Strong and Great Again” through tax incentives and tariff hikes.

Nippon Steel condemns the opposition as “inappropriate” influence of politics. In mid-December, CFIUS fails to reach a decision owing to a lack of consensus within its ranks.

January 2025

Biden blocks the acquisition on national security grounds.

The issue escalates into a diplomatic dispute: Japanese Economy Minister Yoji Muto deems the decision “incomprehensible and regrettable”.

US Steel and Nippon Steel threaten legal action over “illegal interference” before eventually obtaining a Washington-granted extension until June to formally abandon their project.

They express continued commitment to seeing it through.

February 2025

Trump suggests an alternative to a merger: an investment from Nippon Steel.

April 2025

Trump orders a new review of the project by CFIUS to determine whether “further action in this matter may be appropriate”, reopening the door to the buyout.

The review will involve “identifying potential national security risks associated with the proposed transaction and providing adequate opportunity to the parties to respond to such concerns”.

May 2025

Following the release of a new CFIUS advisory, Trump approves a partnership between the steelmakers through an unspecified agreement allowing US Steel to “REMAIN in America”.

Nippon Steel says it “applauds” the bold action taken by Trump but USW warns of a “disaster for American steelworkers”.

June 15, 2025

Trump removes the final regulatory hurdle by signing an executive order designed to eliminate all national security risks following the buyout.

The US government will hold a perpetual non-economic “golden share” allowing it veto power over significant decisions affecting American jobs.

Beyond the previously agreed acquisition price of US$14.1 billion excluding debt, an additional US$14 billion in investments by Nippon Steel will be required, US$11 billion of which must be completed by 2028.

June 18, 2025

Nippon Steel and US Steel announce their merger agreement, with the American group subsequently requesting the New York Stock Exchange to delist its stock. — AFP