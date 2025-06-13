BANGKOK, June 13 — Millions of bank customers across Thailand are bracing for service disruptions as three of the country’s biggest banks prepare for extensive system maintenance in the days ahead.

The Nation reported that Krungthai Bank, the Government Savings Bank (GSB) and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) have all announced scheduled outages that will temporarily take down a wide range of core banking functions — including mobile apps, ATM access, and credit card transactions.

Customers have been urged to plan ahead, with services such as bill payments, international transfers, and even notifications on messaging platforms like LINE expected to be interrupted.

Krungthai Bank is implementing two separate maintenance periods. The first — affecting business services including the Krungthai BUSINESS platform — will begin at 10pm today and last until 6pm tomorrow, spanning 20 hours. Businesses have been advised to complete transactions in advance and avoid scheduling operations on June 14.

A second, shorter disruption will hit the bank’s consumer app, Krungthai NEXT, early on June 20. The app will be unavailable from 1am to 6am. While services are expected to resume as normal, Krungthai has warned there may be delays in retrieving account statements.

The Government Savings Bank has scheduled upgrades to its credit card systems tomorrow, divided into two time slots — starting at 4:30am with an unspecified duration, followed by a second phase from 9:30am to 11am.

Customers will be unable to use key services during these periods, including online shopping, cash withdrawals, and transactions via the MyMo and GSB NOW apps. International ATM access and EDC card reader payments will also be impacted.

SCB is expected to carry out its own maintenance work, although full details were not immediately disclosed.

The banks have apologised for the inconvenience, emphasising the upgrades are essential to improve long-term service reliability and security.