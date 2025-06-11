JOHOR BARU, June 11 — Johor recorded the highest investment performance in Malaysia for the first quarter (1Q) of 2025, with approved investments amounting to RM30.1 billion, positioning the state as the national leader in investments.

State investment, trade, consumer affairs, and human resources committee chairman Lee Ting Han said the achievement was the result of an inclusive and forward-looking investment strategy driven jointly by the federal and state governments.

“A large portion of these investments focused on high-impact service sectors such as logistics, data centres, and modern business facilities, in line with Johor’s aspiration to become a hub for the digital economy and high value-added industries.

“This success was also supported by various strategic initiatives, including the establishment of the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre as a key facilitator for investors, as well as close collaboration with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA), federal agencies, and local authorities,” he said in a statement uploaded to his Facebook page today.

He further added that strategic developments such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), which has gained attention from international investors, and ongoing improvements to the state’s infrastructure such as roads, ports, and energy systems, have also been key catalysts for the increased investments.

He noted that consistent and stable policies for investors, including industry-friendly initiatives through the Johor Fast Lane, and the availability of skilled labour through the Johor Talent Development Council, have also played a crucial role in attracting high-quality investments.

“Our highest appreciation goes to all parties who contributed to this achievement, including civil servants, industry players, investment promotion agencies such as IRDA, MIDA, Invest Johor, utility providers like Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Ranhill SAJ, and the business community.

“The Johor state government remains committed to strengthening the investment ecosystem, attract more high-quality investments, creating job opportunities for the people, and ensuring balanced and inclusive developments.

“Johor continues to advance as a new economic powerhouse in the region with sustainable policies and long-term planning,” he said. — Bernama