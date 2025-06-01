KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) is expected to trade within a volatile range of 1,500 to 1,530 next week, pending the emergence of new market-moving developments.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said market sentiment will remain subdued, with investors maintaining a wait-and-see approach.

“From a technical standpoint, the FBM KLCI is in a correction phase, trading below its key moving averages, with technical indicators pointing to short-term weakness.

“Nonetheless, there are signs that the index may be positioning for a recovery, particularly if macroeconomic pressures subside and regional sentiment improves,” he told Bernama.

Thong said a clear break above the 1,535 level could confirm a shift towards bullish momentum.

Meanwhile, UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd’s head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan said the FBM KLCI is expected to trade in a narrow range in the absence of clear catalysts.

“Should the index fall below the 1,500 level, bargain hunting may emerge — especially in undervalued large-cap names.

“Volatility may also increase due to several external triggers. South Korea’s presidential election on Tuesday could influence regional sentiment, while investors will be closely monitoring a series of economic data releases from China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia — including updates on exports, inflation, and purchasing managers’ indices,” he said.

Mohd Sedek noted that Bursa Malaysia will see a shortened four-day trading week next week, due to the long weekend, which could lead to thinner trading volumes and heightened market volatility.

“Investors should remain vigilant, maintain diversified portfolios, and be prepared for intermittent of volatility as uncertainty continues to shape the investment landscape,” he added.

Mohd Sedek said a US appeals court has stayed a prior ruling that had blocked President Donald Trump’s use of reciprocal tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, raising fresh questions about the future direction of US trade enforcement.

Bursa Malaysia Bhd and its subsidiaries will be closed on June 2, 2025, in conjunction with the official birthday of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The exchange and its subsidiaries will resume operations on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

For the week just ended, Bursa Malaysia retreated from earlier gains and ended lower on Friday weighed down by continued selling pressure in heavyweight and mid-cap stocks amid downbeat regional sentiment, following the uncertainty surrounding US trade policy.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the barometer index fell 27.03 points to 1,508.35 from 1,535.38 a week earlier.

The FBM Emas Index dipped 174.25 points to 11,299.80, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 172.10 points to 11,061.00, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 169.96 points to 11,256.26. The FBM 70 Index lost 148.75 points to 16,201.51, and the FBM ACE Index fell 64.91 points to 4,551.03.

Across sectors, the Financial Services Index tumbled 262.04 points to 17,840.54, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.39 points easier at 152.65, and the Energy Index shed 2.73 points to 708.04.

The Plantation Index shrank 122.46 points to 7,207.85 and the Healthcare Index dropped 16.94 points to 1,816.95.

Turnover advanced to 14.80 billion units valued at RM12.78 billion from 14.05 billion units valued at RM11.28 billion in the preceding week.

The Main Market volume improved to 7.21 billion units worth RM11.50 billion against 7.14 billion units worth RM10.06 billion.

Warrants turnover expanded to 5.90 billion units worth RM721.75 million against 5.13 billion units worth RM645.54 million a week ago.

The ACE Market volume narrowed to 1.66 billion units valued at RM543.90 million from 1.78 billion units valued at RM563.52 million. — Bernama