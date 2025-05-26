KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Batik Air will launch its first international route from Subang Airport on July 28 with daily flights to Bangkok.

The airline will also begin daily services to Kuching on the same day, strengthening Subang’s role in domestic connectivity.

This move marks a key step in reviving Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB) as a city-based hub offering an alternative to KLIA.

Batik Air said the Bangkok route offers Klang Valley travellers a faster and more convenient gateway to Thailand’s capital.

Flights to Kuching are expected to improve accessibility for East Malaysians while promoting Borneo tourism among West Malaysians.

The airline sees Subang’s proximity to Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya and Shah Alam as a major advantage for urban travellers.

CEO Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said the Bangkok service is just the beginning of Batik Air’s regional growth from SZB.

With existing routes to Penang, Kota Baru and Kota Kinabalu, Batik Air will soon serve five key destinations from Subang.